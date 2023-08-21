A sword brawl took place at a kabaddi tournament in the United Kingdom (UK) on August 20, which left three people injured.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Derby Kabaddi grounds on Elvaston Lane, Alvaston in Derby.

In the video that has gone viral people can be seen frantically fleeing the venue and gunshots can be heard in the background.

The incident was caused by two opposing gangs.

According to the people, who were present there, 20 police cars rushed to the spot. One of the three men who were injured suffered serious injuries.

“We were called to a large-scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 3:51 pm (local time) on Sunday, August 20. Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Following the incident, heavy police were deployed in the area to bring peace and stability.

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