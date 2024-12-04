Amid protests in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom (UK) issued a fresh travel advisory to its citizens, warning against travel to Bangladesh as "terrorists are likely to carry out attacks" in the violence-hit nation.

The UK government stated that "terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, and political rallies".

This comes as violence in the country against the minority Hindu community escalated after the November 25 arrest of expelled Iskcon monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges.

The advisory said that "some groups have targeted people who they consider to have views and lifestyles contrary to Islam".

"There have been occasional attacks against minority religious communities and targeting police and security forces. These have included improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities. The Bangladeshi authorities continue to work to disrupt planned attacks," it added.

The advisory further warned UK citizens to avoid large gatherings and other locations where there is heavy deployment of law enforcement personnel.

The UK government also warned against other potential threats, including armed robbery, violent crime and rape.

The advisory was issued hours after a ruling Labour MP informed the House of Commons on Tuesday that the Keir Starmer-led government continues to monitor the situation in Bangladesh as members raised concerns over the ongoing anti-Hindu violence.

“We are aware of the statement of concern from the Indian government following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a well-known Hindu leader, on sedition charges. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) desk is closely monitoring those developments,” MP Catherine West said.

“The UK government will continue to monitor the situation, including making representations from this House, and will engage with the interim government in Bangladesh on the importance of freedom of religion or belief, specifically as it affects the Hindu community."