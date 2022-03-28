Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks on Monday, probing whether near-stalemate infighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “We are looking for peace, really, without delay.” Zelenskyy even requested nations to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and tanks to defend against Russia. Meanwhile, Russia stated that its main goal is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, a reversal from its earlier, more sweeping goals, but one that has sparked worries is fears of a divided Ukraine.

Germany is against sending NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the ARD TV channel on Sunday.

"We will not act there in the military sphere even if one calls it peacekeeping troops," he said. "We won’t aspire to create a no-fly zone there," the chancellor added.

That said, the official stated that he was doing "everything to help Ukraine." According to him, currently "sanctions are the main tool" against Russia.