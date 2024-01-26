Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "global leader", Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal requested India to help the war-torn country restore its economy by sending back students and conduct trade like before.

Shmyhal called India one of Ukraine's biggest economic partners and praised PM Modi for extending help and humanitarian support to the nation.

"PM Modi is a global leader who is working for world peace. A large part of Ukraine is now peaceful, and I would request India to help us make an economic comeback by sending students and businesses as before," he said.

In 2022, India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Around 18,000 Indian nationals, including students, were evacuated under the initiative.

The economy of Ukraine, which has been engaged in a war with Russia since February 2022, has suffered heavy losses, contracting by over 30 per cent. It was the sharpest economic decline in over 30 years.

The war has caused widespread death and destruction and displaced millions of Ukrainians, while driving up defence spending.

Shmyhal also said Ukraine "will do anything" to be part of the European Union and NATO, an intergovernmental military alliance of 31 member states.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister said other countries must press Russia to stop the war. Shmyhal also asked Russian President Putin to liberate Ukrainian territories.

"We are getting help in terms of weapons and humanitarian aid from our allies, but unfortunately, the requirements are so high that we need more and more help and support," he further said.

Congratulating India on its 75th Republic Day, the Ukrainian Prime Minister praised the "velocity with which India is moving ahead". He also praised the values of democracy and unity in diversity that define India.