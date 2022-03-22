The Ukrainian army has stated it has pushed Russian forces out of Makariv, a Kyiv suburb, as the east European country continues to fend off its neighbor’s invasion, which began on February 24.“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the ‘Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv’ and Russian forces have been pushed back,” reported The Kyiv Independent.

According to Ukraine’s defence ministry, Monday’s resistance means Russia won’t be able to encircle Kyiv, the country’s capital, from the northwest. During the ongoing offensive, Makariv, 60 kilometres west of Kyiv, has been the target of a number of attacks, including a strike on an industrial bakery in the city that claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

The result is a setback for Moscow’s aspirations to capture Kyiv, which it has so far failed to do despite having numerical and technological advantages. It also occurred a day after Russia made a ‘offer’ to Ukraine to hand over the besieged city of Mariupol, which was swiftly rejected.

Russian soldiers, on the other hand, continue to encircle all major Ukrainian cities, including, in addition to Kyiv and Mariupol, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as well as Chernihiv and Sumy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO, alleging that the 29-nation military alliance is once again ‘scared’ of Russia.

“NATO should either say that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not, as they are scared of Russia, which is true,” Zelenskyy told public broadcaster Suspilne on March 21.