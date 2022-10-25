The United Nations (UN) in Myanmar has expressed deep concern over reports of the airstrike that took place in Hpakant, Kachin state which affected around 100 civilians.

The Myanmar military on October 23 launched an air strike on a musical performance going on in Hpkant Township, Kachin state, in the north of the country.

''The United Nations (UN) in Myanmar is deeply concerned and saddened by reports of airstrikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State around 8:00 PM on 23 October 2022,'' said UN Myanmar in an official statement.

As per the statement, initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing.

''Numerous fatalities have also been reported,'' it added.

''While the UN continues to verify the details of this attack, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed or injured,'' the statement read further.

The UN also asked the injured ones to get urgent medical treatment, as needed.

The UN said the airstrikes, ''appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held to account''.

Notably, the musical performance was held as part of celebrations for the 62nd anniversary of the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO), a prominent ethnic rebel group that is the reportedly political wing of the KIO.

As per reports, KIO controls the area and has clashed with the Myanmar military for decades.