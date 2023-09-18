The United Nations (UN) has revised the death toll from the floods that wreaked havoc in Libya to 3,958 as previously estimated to be around 11,300.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 3,958 people have died in the floods instead of 11,300 which was stated earlier.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier stated that 11,300 people were dead in Derna, due to devastating flooding.

"We’re going with figures just verified by WHO," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

The UN office said it had started an aid of USD 71 million to help those impacted by the disaster. The World Wellbeing Association has likewise made a move, flying in emergency help to 2,50,000 affected individuals in eastern Libya, giving primary medications, medical procedure supplies, and body sacks.





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