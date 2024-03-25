UN Security Council approves resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, while also calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution on Monday.

Speaking after the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blamed Hamas for the delay in passing a ceasefire resolution.

“We did not agree with everything with the resolution,” which she says is the reason why the US abstained.

“Certain key edits were ignored, including our request to add a condemnation of Hamas,” Thomas-Greenfield said. She stressed that the release of captives will lead to an increase in humanitarian aid in the besieged coastal enclave.



Also Read: Israeli embassy in Singapore forced to take down 'insensitive' Facebook post

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays said this is a “very, very significant” development.

“After almost six months … the vote, almost unanimous,” has demanded a lasting and immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The US has used its veto three times,” Bays said. “This time, the US let this pass”.