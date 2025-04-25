Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed grave concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. His office issued a strong condemnation of the attack, calling for both countries to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

During a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that Guterres is “following the situation very closely and with great concern.” The Secretary-General reiterated that all disputes between India and Pakistan should be resolved peacefully through direct and meaningful dialogue.

Responding to questions about India’s decision to suspend elements of the Indus Waters Treaty, Dujarric refrained from commenting directly but emphasised that the UN’s position remains consistent: “We appeal for maximum restraint and urge all sides not to take steps that could further deteriorate the situation.”

The April 22 attack targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. The assault killed 25 Indian nationals and injured several others. Guterres offered condolences to the victims' families, asserting that "attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances."

In the wake of the violence, India implemented a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These included the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, a 40-hour deadline for their exit from India, and a reduction in diplomatic personnel in both countries' High Commissions.

The Indian government also halted the Indus Waters Treaty, a significant move given the treaty's role in managing water-sharing between the two nations since 1960. Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty is often cited as a rare example of enduring cooperation amid decades of conflict. It allocates the use of three western rivers to Pakistan and three eastern rivers to India, with provisions allowing limited use by the other side.