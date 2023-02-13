Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaj Sharif on February 12 stated that an unidentified Pakistani national visited the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds”, Sharif tweeted.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

It is worthy to note that fresh tremors of the magnitude of 4.7 jolted Turkey on February 13, putting the nation into a deeper crisis even as death toll mounted. Despite the fact that the death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 34,000, rescue teams are working tirelessly, looking for survivors amid the rubble.

Turkish authorities began legal action in response to building collapses nearly a week after the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria.

The death toll from the February 6 earthquake and major aftershocks in both countries surpassed 34,000 and appeared to be set to continue rising as the odds of finding additional survivors increased. It was Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1939.