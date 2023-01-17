The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 17 listed Abdul Rehman Makki, a Pakistan- based terrorist as a global terrorist under it ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

The development comes after China in 2020 had put on India's bid to name the Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader a global terrorist. In June 2022, India had criticized China after it blocked the proposal to list terrorist Makki under the Sanctions Committee, also known as the UNSC 1267 Committee.

"On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," the UN said in a statement.

However, prior to UNSC, Makki has already been listed as a terrorist by India and the United States (US) as per their laws.

The listed terrorist has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth to violence, and planning attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Makki is the brother-in-law of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He has held various leadership roles within LeT, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

Besides this, he has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

As per reports, in 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison.

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