At least one person was killed and 21 others were injured in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in a blast where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory.

The fans that were present at the event sent them scurrying for safety.

Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference three people were detained "and under investigation for today's incident" outside the city's landmark Union Station.

Graves said investigators had no known motive for the gun violence.

At least 22 people were struck by gunfire leaving one of them fatally injured. The Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said at a late-afternoon news conference.

According to him 15 of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

Although unverified, Graves acknowledged hearing rumours that some fans may have assisted in the hunt for and eventual capture of at least one of the suspects.

Some 800 law enforcement officers were at the rally and parade that preceded it, including agents of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).