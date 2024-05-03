So far at least 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests that broke out on college campuses against the Israel-Hamas war.

According to reports, the arrests have been made across 35 campuses, since a tent encampment began at Columbian University on April 17.

Meanwhile, a police officer involved with clearing protesters from a Columbia University building fired his gun inside the hall. However, no one was injured.

The Hamilton Hall was seized by the demonstrators on April 30, ramping up their presence on the campus from a tent encampment that had been there.

Days of tensions on college campuses have been building as administrators used the police to forcefully remove protestors, sparking altercations that have drawn national attention.