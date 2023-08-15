A massive blast killed 5 people and destroyed 3 houses in the United States.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV footage.

The blast took place in a residential suburb outside Pittsburg, where a huge fireball was captured shooting from a house.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

"Four Adults And A Child Have Passed Following A House Explosion In Pennsylvania. Three People From Surrounding Homes Were Rushed To Hospitals, One Of Which Is Currently In Critical Condition," the caption of the post read.

Fire tenders reached the spot and found people trapped under debris and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Gas and electric services were closed off shortly after in the area and emergency services were called upon,