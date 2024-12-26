The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), a think tank based in New Delhi, has called for intervention from the US Committee on International Religious Freedom and the European Union following the burning of 17 Christian Tripuri houses in Bangladesh.

The incident occurred at Notun Tongjhiri Tripura Para, Sarai Union of Lama Upazila, Bandarban district, in the Chittagong Hill Tracts region, at around 12:30 am on 25 December 2024, shortly after Christmas celebrations began.

While the perpetrators remain unidentified, it is suspected that Islamic fundamentalists carried out the arson attack.

The Indigenous Tripuris were away in another village for Christmas celebrations due to the absence of a church in their village.

Despite a written complaint by the victims, no arrests have been made. Local police, led by Inspector Md Enamul Haque Bhuiyan of Lama Police Station, have attributed the situation to complaints and counter-complaints since the removal of the Awami League regime.



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Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG, stated, "The Interim Government of Bangladesh has developed a pattern of blaming attacks on religious minorities on their alleged allegiance to the Awami League. This narrative, promoted by Chief Advisor Dr Mohammed Yunus, who claimed in September 2024 that such attacks were due to victims' ties with the Awami League, has emboldened Islamic fundamentalist elements.

On 11 December 2024, Shafiqul Alam, the Chief Adviser's press secretary, asserted that many victims of violence were members of the previous ruling party, the Awami League. By attributing every attack to the Awami League or personal disputes, the Interim Government has effectively shirked its constitutional duty to protect all citizens."

This stance has hindered the legal process. Despite the Bangladesh-Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad recording at least 2,010 incidents of violence against minorities from 4 to 20 August 2024, Shafiqul Alam stated on 11 December 2024 that only 88 cases were filed between 5 August and 22 October. This impunity is blamed for ongoing grave violence against religious minorities, Mr Chakma further asserted.

The RRAG has urged the US Committee on International Religious Freedom and the EU to press the Interim Government of Bangladesh to enact a Special Ordinance to address attacks on religious minorities, establish a special investigation unit within the Bangladesh Police with assistance from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and set up Fast Track Courts for offences related to attacks on religious minorities.