US announces USD 31 million support for flood-hit Nepal

The United States has announced USD 31 million in additional funding to support flood-hit Nepal, including rebuilding bridges, addressing essential needs of affected communities and deploying drones for future disaster recovery efforts.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker announced the assistance on Tuesday after meeting Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Hooker conveyed the United States’ sympathies to those affected by the devastating floods, including the families of around 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for, the US Department of State said.

The US plans to work with Congress to provide USD 10 million for permanent, custom-built bridges to restore critical transportation infrastructure in flood-affected areas and improve regional connectivity. The bridges are being sourced from a US company, according to the department.

An additional USD 8 million will be provided for water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, protection, livelihoods and winterisation assistance for affected communities.

The US also plans to provide USD 13 million worth of American-made drones to strengthen Nepal’s capacity to respond to and recover from future disasters.

With the latest announcement, total US assistance for Nepal’s flood response and recovery efforts has crossed USD 36 million.

“The United States will continue to work closely with the Government of Nepal to identify and deliver additional assistance where it is most needed,” the State Department said.

At least 1,451 people were killed and more than 6,000 remain missing after devastating floods hit the Rasuwagadhi region of Nepal near its border with Tibet on August 26.