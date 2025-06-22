Time for peace: US enters war zone, bombs three nuclear sites in Iran

The United States has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time). The move comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

With this, the US seems to have finally entered the war with Iran in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump stated.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

Soon after announcing that the United States had launched a "very successful military operation" targeting three key nuclear sites in Iran, US President Donald Trump said that he would address the nation at 10:00 pm local time (7:30 am IST on Sunday, June 23) from the White House.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the operation as a historic moment for the US, Israel and the world, while urging Iran to agree to end the ongoing conflict.

"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote.

The post comes after Trump announced that the US had struck three key Iranian nuclear sites--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--asserting that the operation, which involved a full payload of bombs on Fordow, was completed successfully with all US aircraft safely exiting Iranian airspace.

The strike, part of a broader conflict between Iran and Israel, has marked the US's entry into the war with Iran.