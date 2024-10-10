The United States has urged Israel to urgently address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, calling for an end to restrictions on aid deliveries that have exacerbated the crisis. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that Israel’s limitations on humanitarian assistance were "intensifying suffering" among the 2.3 million displaced civilians.

“These catastrophic conditions were predicted months ago, and yet have still not been addressed. That must change, and now,” said Thomas-Greenfield, urging Israel to take immediate action. Her comments followed reports of dire conditions in southern and central Gaza, where displaced residents are grappling with overcrowded shelters and severe shortages of basic necessities.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated a year ago, much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been decimated, and food and aid supplies have become scarce. Israel’s response to the October 2023 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 Israelis, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 42,000 Gazans, according to health officials in Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, also sounded the alarm, warning that Gaza is “teetering on the edge of a man-made famine.” Despite these warnings, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon defended the country’s humanitarian efforts, claiming that 82% of aid requests had been approved, while accusing Hamas of diverting supplies intended for civilians.

