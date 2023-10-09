The United States is struggling with the loss of nine American lives in Israel, while several other U.S. citizens remain unaccounted for following a devastating Hamas attack that claimed the lives of 700 Israelis on October 7.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a somber statement issued on Monday, revealed the grim news, saying, "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine U.S. citizens."

Miller continued, "We can confirm that there are unaccounted-for U.S. citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts."

A National Security spokesperson echoed the sentiment, sadly confirming the death toll of nine American citizens.

The identities of the American victims have yet to be disclosed, as officials in the United States work to notify their families and provide necessary support during this distressing time.

The unprecedented attack, orchestrated by Hamas militants, unfolded on Israeli soil over the weekend, leading to a tragic loss of life and the abduction of numerous individuals. It marks the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since the Yom Kippur war, which occurred 50 years ago when Egypt and Syria launched attacks.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel swiftly launched countermeasures, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians as it pounded Gaza.

The impact of these events has transcended borders, affecting families worldwide, with an increasing number of foreign nationals counted among the casualties or missing persons.

Thailand, in particular, has suffered a substantial blow, confirming the loss of 12 of its nationals in the attack. Additionally, 11 Thai citizens have been reported as hostages of Hamas, making this the most substantial loss of life experienced by any foreign nation thus far.

Kanchana Patarachoke, a spokesperson for Thailand's Foreign Ministry, disclosed, "We don't want to release the names as a courtesy. We don't want the relatives to learn the news from the media before we have direct communication with them."