The United States has temporarily suspended the scheduling of new student visa interviews at its embassies and consulates worldwide, citing forthcoming enhancements to social media vetting protocols for international students. The directive, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio through a diplomatic cable on Tuesday, has stirred unease among global academic institutions and prospective foreign students.

The cable instructed all consular sections to refrain from increasing appointment capacity for student and exchange visitor visas — specifically F, M, and J categories — pending further guidance. Existing appointments will not be affected, and those already scheduled will proceed as planned.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” Rubio wrote.

This action is part of the broader immigration policy tightening under the Trump administration, which officials say is driven by national security concerns and recent instances of campus unrest involving foreign nationals.

In March, Secretary Rubio publicly criticized international students for engaging in domestic protests. Citing the arrest of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk—who authored an op-ed supporting Palestinians—Rubio stated, “We’re not going to give you a visa if you tell us your intent is to engage in movements that vandalize universities or harass students.”

The visa restrictions follow another flashpoint involving Harvard University, where the Department of Homeland Security reportedly attempted to block the enrollment of international students—a move later halted by a federal court. The administration has also threatened to revoke nearly $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard and reallocate federal grants.

The shift in policy has prompted mixed reactions across academia. While critics decry the sweeping nature of the measures, others are advocating for a balanced approach. Harvard Business School lecturer Kevin O’Leary, speaking to Fox Business, emphasized the potential contributions of foreign students.

“These students are extraordinary individuals and they don’t hate America,” O’Leary said. “Vet them, clear them, and let them contribute. If they graduate from Harvard as engineers or entrepreneurs, let them stay, build businesses, and create jobs here. That’s the American dream.”

As the State Department prepares to roll out new instructions, international applicants and universities alike are watching closely, concerned about the implications for academic mobility and U.S. global competitiveness.