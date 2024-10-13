The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is set to hold its Annual India Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi on October 14. The summit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, where he participated in the Sixth Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly.

The event will focus on strengthening the US-India strategic partnership, with key discussions around enhancing supply chains, boosting semiconductor investment, advancing artificial intelligence, and expanding defence and clean energy collaborations. Both nations remain committed to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement from USISPF.

The summit will bring together senior Indian cabinet ministers, the USISPF Board, and global business leaders for high-level discussions on trade, technology, defence, energy, and other key sectors. Notable participants include Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, among others.

John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, expressed optimism about the future of US-India relations, highlighting the potential for co-creating next-generation technologies and fortifying ties in digital transformation, clean energy, and defence. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, emphasised the importance of the summit in fostering collaboration between industry and government leaders to strengthen economic ties and address global challenges.

This year's summit will serve as a crucial platform for dialogue aimed at deepening the bilateral relationship and realigning global supply chains.