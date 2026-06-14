US-Iran peace deal to be signed today, Strait of Hormuz to reopen: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 13 said a peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday June 14, adding that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to all maritime traffic immediately after the deal takes effect.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the proposed agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough and expressed confidence that it would contribute to long-term stability in the Middle East.

"The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all," he said.

Trump, however, warned that the United States retained other options if the agreement failed to materialise. He also said the proposed accord differed fundamentally from the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under former US President Barack Obama, claiming the new arrangement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The announcement came hours after Pakistan indicated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran had entered their final stage. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said an electronic signing ceremony for the agreement was expected to take place on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides were closer than ever to reaching an agreement and that technical-level discussions would follow the signing.

Iran has not officially confirmed the reported timeline. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" had never been closer to finalisation.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has disrupted global markets, heightened regional tensions and triggered intensive diplomatic efforts involving several countries. Pakistan has played a central mediating role, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting peace talks since April.

Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the European Union, Switzerland and Egypt have expressed hope that the proposed agreement would help bring lasting peace and stability to the region.