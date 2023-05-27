US Congresswoman Grace Meng unveiled a groundbreaking bill on Friday to declare Diwali, the festival of lights, as a federal holiday in the United States. This initiative has garnered widespread support from diverse communities across the country, highlighting the growing embrace of cultural diversity and religious inclusiveness.

During a virtual news conference held in the United States, Meng announced the introduction of the Diwali Day Act in the House of Representatives. If enacted, this legislation would elevate Diwali to the esteemed status of the 12th federally recognized holiday in the nation. The move comes as a profound recognition of the significance of Diwali, not only for billions of people around the world but also for numerous families and communities residing in Queens, New York, and across the United States.

Diwali, celebrated with great fervor and joy, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. It holds deep cultural and religious significance for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and people of Indian descent worldwide. By designating Diwali as a federal holiday, the United States would join a growing list of countries and states that have already embraced this cherished festival, showcasing their commitment to promoting religious harmony and multiculturalism.