A man in the US allegedly murdered his mother by stabbing her over 70 times with a knife.

The 21-year-old stabbed his mother because she “got on his nerves”, police said.

Emmanuel 'Manny' Espinoza, a pre-med student at the University of Florida, reportedly arrived at his mother's home in Frostproof "on the pretext of visiting her," according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The doorbell camera footage captured the accused holding a knife behind his back just before the attack.

He was wearing jeans and black shades and was listening to Jay-Z and Kanye West’s ‘No Church In the Wild’ as he approached the home. He “charged in and started stabbing” his mother the moment she opened the door.

Espinoza, allegedly stabbed over 70 times and continued to attack his mother even as she lay on the ground.

After committing the crime, he called 911 and also confessed to the crime. Despite claiming to "really love" his mother, he allegedly told authorities that she had "annoyed him since childhood."

While the police stated that the victim, who is an elementary school teacher, had no history of conflict with her son.

Espinoza stabbed his mother in the chest and stomach and other places he learned from his medical schooling that would be most effective.