United States President Joe Biden has called Hamas terrorists “pure evil.” President Biden also said that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was a priority as “they are suffering as well”, as a result of the Israel-Hamas war which began on October 7.

President Biden also said that Hamas terrorists make Al-Qaeda "look pure".

"The more we learned about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans. These guys make, they make Al-Qaida look pure. They're pure evil. As I said from the beginning, the United States stands with Israel," Biden said.

President Biden further said that it is a priority for him to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He said that it cannot be overlooked that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians have nothing to do with Hamas and Hamas's appalling attacks, and they're suffering as a result.

Biden also said that teams are working in the Middle Eastern region. Direct communication is being held with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations, and also the United Nations to surge support and humanitarian consequences for Hamas attack to help Israel.

He added the US was committed to returning the Americans who have been taken hostage in the attacks by Hamas.

The US President said, "We're working round the clock to secure the release of Americans held by Hamas, in close cooperation with Israel and our partners around the region, and we're not going to stop till we bring them home."

The US president had earlier vowed of his administration's "rock solid and unwavering" support to Israel. The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take the necessary action against Hamas.