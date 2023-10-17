US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on October 18 for discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the midst of preparations for a possible ground assault on Gaza.

This information was made public by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken also stated that Biden will reassert Israel's 'right and duty' to protect itself from Hamas. In addition, Blinken revealed that the US and Israel are working together to develop a plan for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

A resolution proposed by Russia at the United Nations Security Council, which called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, did not pass. Despite receiving five votes in favour, it was vetoed by four votes and saw six abstentions.

The resolution also condemned violence against civilians and acts of terrorism. Meanwhile, aid destined for Gaza is currently held up at Egypt's border, awaiting clearance to pass through the Rafa border, Gaza's only link with Egypt. The UN's humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, described the situation as 'the worst of times', adding that deep discussions are underway with Israelis, Egyptians and other stakeholders. With aid trucks stranded in Egypt, shortages of food and water are leading to desperation and panic in Gaza.

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