US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after his wife and First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus. Biden will now travel to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 8, the White House said on Tuesday.

The US President tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results came out negative. National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan told the media at a White House news conference that the President will be traveling to New Delhi to attend the G20 leader’s summit and will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

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Sullivan said the focus of the US in the G20 summit "is going to be on delivering for developing countries, making progress on key priorities for the American people, from climate to technology and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can actually deliver".

"And thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and India's presidency, we hope we'll be able to do all of those things,” he said, praising Prime Minister Modi.

Sullivan said Biden has worked to rebuild the American economy from the bottom up in the middle out by making smart investments in the industries of the future while tackling climate change and empowering workers. And those investments are paying off.