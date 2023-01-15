Lawyers for US President Joe Biden found five more pages with classified markings at his house in Wilmington, Delaware, and turned them over to the Department of Justice.

In a statement released on January 14, White House lawyer Richard Sauber claimed he uncovered the extra pages on Thursday during a visit to the president's house to enable the transfer of a document with classified markings found previously.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” Sauber added to the reporters on January 14. "The DOJ officers who were accompanying me took instant control of them."

The new admission follows the discovery of records from Biden's stint as vice president during the Obama administration in his garage in December and at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, in November.

The suspected mishandling of sensitive information and official records by the Obama administration is being investigated by Robert Hur, a former US attorney who was designated as a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland on January 12.

Sauber has previously claimed that the White House was "confident that a comprehensive examination would establish that these papers were mistakenly misplaced, and the president and his counsel moved immediately upon notice of this mistake".

Sauber's statement did not explain why the White House waited two days to submit a revised count of classified documents. The White House is already under fire for taking more than two months to disclose the discovery of the first batch of records in Biden's office.

It needs mention here that earlier in November 2022, Biden's personal attorneys began hauling papers from his Washington office for his work at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

The National Archives inspector general then notified the Department of Justice of the discovery on November 4. By mid-November, Garland had appointed John Lausch, a Trump-nominated United States Attorney in Chicago, to conduct an examination of the papers.