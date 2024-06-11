Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three counts related to illegal gun possession. The federal court's decision marks the first instance of a sitting US President's child being convicted of a crime.

The charges stem from allegations that Hunter Biden lied about his drug use when purchasing a firearm. The jury's verdict, delivered on Tuesday, determined that Hunter Biden was guilty of this initial count. He faces severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for the first count, five years for the second count, and an additional 10 years for the third count.

The 12-member jury began their deliberations on Monday and reached their decision by Tuesday. The case was heard in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter Biden had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. These charges involved accusations of failing to disclose his illegal drug use when he purchased a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days in October 2018.

Although a date for Hunter Biden's sentencing has not been set, the judge indicated that it typically occurs within 120 days. This timeline suggests that the sentencing will take place before the US presidential election on November 5.

In a notable coincidence, President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak later today at a conference hosted by the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, highlighting the ongoing national conversation around gun safety.

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