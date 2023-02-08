US First lady Jill Biden kissed Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff on the lips. She kissed him moments before the State of the Union Address at Capitol on February 7.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on the night of February 7. This was the first after he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives.

The moment of the two kissing each other went viral on social media.

"Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. Didn't see that one coming," a person wrote on Twitter. "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!," another said.

Biden addressed a divided Congress for the first time since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

He urged his Republican "friends" to work together.

In his State of the Union address on February 7, Joe Biden claimed that despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the American economy is "better positioned to thrive than any place on Earth."

In an early display of bipartisanship, Biden greeted newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy before making his speech.

The minority leader of the House and the first Black party leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, was also recognised by the president.

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