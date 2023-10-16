As Israeli forces prepare for a ground offensive against Gaza, US President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to Israel against reoccupying the Hamas-ruled territory, his first significant public effort to restrain the nation following the deadly Hamas assault that killed over 1,400 people, including at least 29 Americans.

The incident, which occurred on October 7, 2023, was met with Biden's steadfast support for Israel's right to self-defense. Despite declining to condemn Israel's punitive operations in Gaza, which have raised fears among UN authorities about a humanitarian disaster, Biden warned against a full-scale occupation of the territory.

The casualty toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict has risen significantly, surpassing 4,000 on Monday. According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,400 individuals were murdered in Hamas strikes, while the Gaza Health Ministry reported 2,670 Palestinians dead and 9,600 injured in Israeli missile fire and shelling. US President Biden warned Israel against a full-scale takeover of the Gaza Strip in an interview with CBS News.

"I think it'd be a big mistake," Biden stated. "Look, what happened in Gaza, in my opinion, is that Hamas and its extreme elements do not represent the entire Palestinian people." And I believe it would be a mistake for Israel to reoccupy Gaza."

However, he also emphasised the necessity of "taking out the extremists" in the area. “I’m confident that Israel is going to act under the rules of war,” Biden added.