As the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election enters its critical counting phase, early projections reveal former President Donald Trump pulling ahead in the race, holding a significant lead over Vice President Kamala Harris. As of the latest updates, Trump has secured victories in 20 states, while Harris has won eight, positioning Trump in the lead with 210 electoral votes compared to Harris’s 112. With the magic number of 270 electoral votes required to claim the presidency, both candidates are in a fiercely competitive race that remains far from settled.

The current figures reflect results predominantly from states with strong historical loyalties to either the Republican or Democratic parties. However, these early wins do not include the pivotal seven battleground states, which experts predict will ultimately determine the next U.S. President. Trump presently holds an advantage in six of these swing states, but the final outcomes in these critical regions—Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin—are anticipated to be the deciding factors in this intensely close election.

According to exit polls conducted by CBS News, the state of American democracy and economic concerns were top of mind for voters. Roughly 60% of the electorate cited the health of democracy as their primary issue, reflecting widespread concern about the nation’s political future. The economy remained another key issue, with 10% of voters naming it as their primary concern, while only 5% prioritized abortion rights in their decision-making.

Additionally, a CNN exit poll revealed deep voter discontent with the current direction of the country. Approximately 75% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, with only a quarter indicating feelings of enthusiasm or contentment regarding the nation’s state. Among them, 30% reported feeling anger over national issues, underscoring the high stakes and polarized sentiments surrounding this year’s election.

As the vote count continues, all eyes remain on the swing states, which are expected to define the final outcome of one of the most closely-watched presidential elections in recent history.