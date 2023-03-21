United States (US) has refused to confirm a report claiming that the US provided intelligence to the Indian Military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese at the border.

The development comes after a US news report claimed that the country provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion.

However, the National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, John Kirby did not deny nor confirmed the story.

''No, I can't confirm that'' said Kirby when asked about the news report.

On December 9, 2022, hundreds of Indian and Chinese forces clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The story that was published earlier today claimed that India was able to answer Chinese military incursion in contested border territory late last year due to unprecedented intelligence-sharing with the US military.

The report further added that the information shared by the Pentagon included actionable satellite imagery and was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military.

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