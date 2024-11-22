The United States has strongly opposed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The White House criticised the court’s actions, calling them rushed and pointing out procedural issues. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over the matter, stating, "We fundamentally reject the court's decision."

The ICC issued the warrants on November 16, accusing the two leaders of targeting civilians and enforcing starvation policies in Gaza. In response, Netanyahu condemned the charges, likening them to the infamous Dreyfus trial and describing them as antisemitic. He defended Israel's military actions, asserting that measures were taken to minimise civilian casualties and provide aid to Gaza.

Netanyahu also accused the ICC of bias, stating that it was focusing on Israel while ignoring war crimes in other countries like Iran, Syria, and Yemen. He reiterated Israel’s stance of not recognising the court’s jurisdiction and vowed to continue defending the country against threats from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The US continues to stand by Israel, reaffirming its support in the face of the ICC’s actions. Jean-Pierre stated that the US is working closely with Israel and other partners to address the situation.