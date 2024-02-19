Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has pledged to strengthen alliances with NATO and countries like India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines if she wins the November 2024 election.

Haley, who is the only remaining candidate against Donald Trump for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination, expressed concerns about the potential threat to the NATO alliance if Trump is re-elected.

She also criticised Trump's recent comments that he would encourage Russia to act freely against any NATO member country not meeting defence spending guidelines.

In response to these remarks, Haley emphasised the importance of maintaining strong alliances and adding more friends to avoid empowering enemies. She also accused current President Joe Biden of failing on multiple fronts, leading to increased activity from adversaries.

Haley warned of the potential for conflict if Russia continues to mobilise soldiers around NATO countries, following its actions in Ukraine.