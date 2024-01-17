US Secretary of State Antony Blinken , while describing India as an "extraordinary success story", said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 at Davos, Blinken said US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi have excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including US-India relations.

Speaking on the expanding bilateral ties between the two countries, Blinken said the US and India are always in constant conversations while covering all aspects, including democracy and fundamental rights.

"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," said Blinken.

Blinken made the statement while replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India inspite of the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.