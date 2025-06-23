US issues global travel advisory amid escalating West Asia tensions

Amid rising tensions in West Asia following escalations between Israel and Iran, the United States has issued a "worldwide caution" travel advisory, urging American citizens to remain vigilant while traveling abroad.

The advisory, posted by the U.S. Department of State's Consular Affairs bureau via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, cited disruptions to international travel and intermittent airspace closures across the Middle East region as key concerns. It also warned of potential demonstrations and threats against U.S. nationals and American interests overseas.

“Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution,” the advisory stated.

The department urged U.S. travelers to consult the most recent Travel Advisories, Country Information, and Security Alerts available on the official travel website (travel.state.gov) before undertaking international journeys.

In addition to the global advisory, the U.S. has also issued specific security alerts for several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey (Turkiye), Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan.

Most notably, a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning has been issued for Lebanon, indicating the highest level of travel risk due to heightened conflict and instability in the region.