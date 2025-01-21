Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States during a ceremonial event held at the US Capitol, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath of office. JD Vance was also sworn in as the 50th Vice President. The event signaled the start of a presidency poised to introduce sweeping changes across domestic and foreign policy landscapes.

In one of his initial directives, Trump announced a decisive stance on gender identity, affirming that the U.S. government would officially recognize only two genders—male and female. He emphasized his administration's commitment to fostering a “merit-based” and “colorblind society.” This initiative forms part of a larger plan to reassess federal approaches to gender and diversity, including scaling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs—a move reflecting a broader trend embraced by major corporations like McDonald's, Walmart, and Meta in recent months.

During his inaugural address, Trump reiterated his hardline approach to immigration, unveiling plans to declare a “national emergency” at the southern border. Pledging to curb illegal immigration, he outlined strategies to deport “millions of criminal aliens,” reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy, end catch-and-release practices, and deploy military personnel to bolster border security. Trump also announced intentions to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, citing the urgency to counteract what he described as an “invasion” at the southern border.

On the economic front, the President focused on combating inflation and high energy costs, which he attributed to “excessive overspending” by prior administrations. Declaring a national energy emergency, Trump pledged to revitalize domestic oil production, championing the rallying cry, “Drill, baby, drill.” These measures, he asserted, are aimed at alleviating financial burdens on Americans and stabilizing the economy.

Trump also addressed the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, criticizing local authorities for their handling of the crisis. He described the fires as preventable disasters that had displaced even affluent communities and called for stronger protections against such future calamities.

In a concluding message of optimism, Trump declared January 20th as "Liberation Day," marking the start of what he called a “golden age” for America. He framed his presidency as a turning point, promising a transformative era of renewed strength and prosperity for the nation.