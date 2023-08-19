A 29-year-old woman in the US allegedly poisoned a man's beverages with cockroach spray, after they met at a pub in the neighborhood in Florida.

The accused, identified as Veronica Cline and was charged with spiking the drink.

The police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the alleged poisoning.

The incident came to notice after deputies received a call to reach a residence in Deleon Springs around 4:30 am.



Upon reaching the location, personnel found the man who had appeared ill and felt sick, the officials said.

The man claimed that when Cline begged him to keep drinking with her, he went home with her.

When he later felt sick after drinking two beers, Cline admitted to adding cockroach spray to the beverages.

"The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help," the sheriff's office said while adding that the man felt sick again while recording his statement to a deputy.

Later, a K-9 traced her and she was taken into custody. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Volusia Sheriff released a video of Cline being held under arrest with the help of a canine.

"A DeLeon Springs woman has been charged with poisoning a man by spiking his drinks with Raid roach spray," they said.



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