A family hailing from Kerala has been found dead in USA. The family of four was found dead inside their home in California's San Mateo city on February 13.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities believe it to be a possible murder-suicide.

As per local media, the deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka Benziger, and their 4-year-old twin boys.

Officers were sent to the family's home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on Monday morning for a welfare check after receiving no response from the occupants.

Upon arrival, officers found no signs of forced entry but located an unlocked window through which they entered the home. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the two adults in a bathroom, both with gunshot wounds. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found at the scene.

The twin boys were found in a bedroom, and while the exact cause of their death is still under investigation, sources close to the investigation have stated that they may have been smothered, strangled, or poisoned as they showed no signs of physical trauma.

Court records indicate that Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, but the proceedings were not finalised. The police have previously responded to calls from the home, though the details of those incidents have not been disclosed.

No suicide note was found, and investigators are still piecing together a motive for the deaths.

Anand and Alice, both IT professionals, had been living in the United States for the past nine years. Anand worked as a software engineer, while Alice held the position of senior analyst.