An Indian-origin man was arrested in New Jersey in connection with the murder of his father.

Melvin Thomas has been arrested for the murder of his 61-year-old father, Manuel V Thomas. Melvin reportedly hails from Kerala.

The murder came to light on Friday (February 16), when the local Paramus Police Department responded to a report of a possible murder. Upon arrival, police found the dead body of Manuel V Thomas in the basement of the house.

The murder took place on February 14, and Manuel's body remained undiscovered in the residence for two days. Manuel had suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene, as per police.

The alleged murderer, Melvin Thomas, was identified as a suspect and apprehended by Paramus police. Thomas is presently held at Bergen County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance at the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

32 year old Melvin faces several charges, including first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, hindering, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon, according to police.

The prosecutor's office has not disclosed the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused. However, neighbours have said that a father and son lived in the home, as per reports.

Melvin Thomas is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Uzhavoor, in Kerala's Kottayam district, according to his social media handles.

Manuel, who lost his wife in 2021, was employed as an insurance professional. Melvin, who was unemployed, was the one who called the police to inform about the incident.