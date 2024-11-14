Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 United States presidential election, a wave of user departures has rocked social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. CNN reported that the day after the election alone saw over 115,000 U.S. users deactivating their accounts through the website, with this figure not accounting for mobile app users. The data, sourced from digital intelligence platform Similarweb, marks the largest exodus since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022.

This significant shift follows months of Musk’s prominent involvement in the election, as he used X to actively show support for President-elect Donald Trump. The fallout from this involvement has spurred users to migrate to alternative platforms, with Bluesky emerging as a major beneficiary. Over the past three months, Bluesky’s user base has doubled, now boasting 15 million members, including a surge of 1 million new sign-ups in a single week.

Meanwhile, researchers have also noted an uptick in the use of sexist rhetoric on X, exemplified by phrases such as “your body, my choice.” This trend has further fueled discontent among former X users and accelerated their shift to platforms perceived as more welcoming and regulated.

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