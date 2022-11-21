US-based leading fashion magazine L'officiel featured a bespoke designer from Assam, Sanjukta Dutta’s designs in their latest Manthley collection.

Shot in New York City, model Nayana Vishva looked elegant and stunning donning the Sanjukta Dutta Label.

It's every designer’s dream and privilege to get featured in L'officiel which is one of the world’s biggest fashion magazines, also known as The Luxury Bible for modern women.

Dutta has left no stone unturned in empowering the rural artisans of India and in bringing the age-old art of Assamese handlooms to the global stage. Her exceptional efforts and creativity have led to her becoming a known name in the Fashion world at the global level.

Dutta known for establishing worldwide recognition of the “Mekhela Chador” and the torch bearer for the revival of Assam's handloom industry has made a long journey from being an amateur designer to a renowned name in the Indian fashion industry.

Dutta’s designer Label is still widely recognized as being synonymous with traditional Indian design.

It's tough to resist falling head over heels for the recently released collection of clothing because of the timeless craftsmanship and vibrant colour scheme on the Assamese silk as infused by Dutta.

Central to her success is her focus on and ability to create a unique combination fusing contemporary traditions and prints with modern design aesthetics on Assamese silk. Like most, she took up engineering and found a government job in PWD. But less had she known that destiny behold a different story for her that has been infused with modern elements to suit modern tastes.