Acts of vandalism have severely disrupted telecommunications networks across France, affecting fiber lines, as well as fixed and mobile phone services, amidst the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The French government confirmed the incidents on Monday, stating that the sabotage has impacted multiple regions, including Marseille, which is hosting Olympic soccer and sailing competitions.

The vandalism follows closely on the heels of arson attacks that disrupted train networks across the country, occurring just hours before the Olympics' opening ceremony. Telecom operators Bouygues and Free have reported service disruptions, and French media indicate that lines operated by SFR have also been damaged. The full extent of the impact, including whether Olympic events have been directly affected, remains uncertain.

Marina Ferrari, Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the damage occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday. A police official informed the Associated Press that at least six administrative departments, including the area around Marseille, were affected. Additionally, local media reported deliberate cable cuts in electrical cabinets in southern France, as well as vandalism targeting installations in the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris.