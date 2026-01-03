Venezuela seeks proof of life of President Maduro after US claims to have captured him following airstrikes

US President Donald Trump on January 3, claimed that American forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife following large-scale US airstrikes in and around Caracas, marking a dramatic escalation in Washington’s long-running confrontation with the Venezuelan leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States had carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela and that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro,” Trump said, alleging that the Venezuelan leader had been extracted by US forces.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.… pic.twitter.com/sFa5OC4ZrZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026



The claims followed multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft reported around 2 am local time in Caracas. At least seven explosions were heard across several neighbourhoods, prompting residents to rush into the streets as thick plumes of smoke rose over parts of the capital. Power outages were also reported near major military installations.

The Venezuelan government initially said the strikes were carried out by US forces, a claim later reinforced by statements from Washington. The developments come amid heightened pressure from the United States, which has recently targeted alleged drug-smuggling operations linked to Venezuela, even as Caracas had signalled openness to talks on counter-narcotics cooperation.

Reacting to the developments, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was not involved in the US strikes. “I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump and to allies. We were not involved, and we should all uphold international law,” Starmer told British broadcasters.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA said oil production and refining operations were continuing normally. According to sources familiar with the company’s operations, no damage was reported at major oil facilities following the strikes. However, the port of La Guaira, near Caracas, reportedly suffered severe damage, though it is not used for oil operations.

Maduro, a close ally and chosen successor of late president Hugo Chávez, has been a central figure in Venezuela’s political crisis for over a decade. Born on November 23, 1962, into a working-class family, Maduro worked as a bus driver before entering politics. He rose through the ranks after Chávez’s election in 1998, serving as a legislator, president of the National Assembly, and later as foreign minister, before assuming the presidency following Chávez’s death.

The United States has long accused Maduro of running drug cartels, overseeing human rights abuses, and undermining democracy, charges repeatedly denied by the Venezuelan government. Saturday’s events, if confirmed, would represent the most significant US intervention in Venezuela in decades and could have far-reaching regional and global consequences.