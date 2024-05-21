Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Tehran to attend the funeral of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other officials who tragically died in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday, May 21.

The crash occurred on Sunday, May 19, and sparked a massive outpouring of grief in Iran. Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tabriz, in northwestern Iran, where the helicopter went down, to pay their respects as the funeral ceremony for Raisi commenced.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22, 2024, to attend the official ceremony and pay condolences on the tragic demise of H.E. President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, H.E. Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials in the unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19, 2024."

Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their condolences to the Iranian government and people.

Also read: Manipur observes state mourning for tragic loss of Iran's President in helicopter crash