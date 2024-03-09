Video footage of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has emerged online.

Nijjar, who was labelled a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was reportedly shot and killed by armed men in Surrey, British Columbia in June 2023.

The video shows Nijjar exiting a Gurdwara and getting into his Dodge Ram pickup truck before a white sedan blocks his path. Two men then approached Nijjar and shot him.



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CBC has now published footage of KTF terrorist Nijjar's murder pic.twitter.com/K345yFBcyl — Tanveer Malik || तनवीर मलिक || 🇮🇳🔱🕉️🚩 (@tinderwale) March 8, 2024 According to CBC News, the Fifth Estate obtained the video, which has been independently verified by multiple sources. The attack is described as being 'highly coordinated' and involved six men and two vehicles, CBS reported.

This incident led Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to accuse the Indian government of involvement, allegations that India dismissed as 'absurd and motivated', leading to strained diplomatic relations.

The video has gone viral and eyewitness accounts corroborate the events. Indian authorities continue to deny involvement, stating that no evidence has been provided to support Trudeau's claims.