Riots broke out on the streets of France's Nanterre after a teenage driver was shot dead by a police officer ‘in cold blood‘ on June 27.

The victim has been identified as Algerian descent and has been accused of breaking traffic laws.

The incident took place in Nanterre, a city west of Paris.

The deceased has been identified as Nael, a 17-year-old. The police officer has already been arrested, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, has urged the youngsters to maintain peace as they have poured into the streets setting things on fire.

Also read: At least 4 dead and 42 injured after Russian missiles hit restaurant and village in Ukraine