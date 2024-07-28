Fourteen members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were injured when their convoy came under fire while traveling to attend a rally in Gwadar on Saturday, July 28. The incident occurred in Mastung, according to a report by the Pakistan-based daily, Dawn.

A fierce blame game has ensued, with the injured accusing security forces of initiating the attack. Kalat Deputy Commissioner Shayak Baloch issued a press note stating that the BYC convoy had attacked a Levies checkpoint near Mastung, Dawn reported.

BYC leader Bebarg Baloch contested this account, claiming that an officer from a law enforcement agency opened fire on the convoy as it approached the Quetta-Karachi highway. He further stated that when the convoy was stopped in the Thana Sona Khan area, he was present and witnessed security forces using baton charges and tear gas to prevent their travel to Mastung.

A hospital spokesperson reported that five of the injured are in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the attack.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Baloch Yakjehti Committee accused the state army and police of targeting their peaceful convoy en route to Baloch Raji Machi, asserting that security forces fired directly at the unarmed members.