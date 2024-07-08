Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for a significant three-day diplomatic tour to Russia and Austria, aiming to strengthen India's ties with both nations.

In Russia, Modi will meet with President Vladimir Putin to review bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues. The visit aims to reinforce the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, which has seen advancements in energy, security, trade, and other sectors over the past decade.

Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

Following his Russian engagement, Modi will travel to Austria - marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 40 years. He is scheduled to meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The Prime Minister emphasised Austria's role as a "steadfast and reliable partner" sharing ideals of democracy and pluralism with India.

In Austria, Modi plans to explore opportunities in innovation, technology, and sustainable development. He will also engage with business leaders from both countries to discuss trade and investment prospects.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of resuming the annual summit tradition with Russia, noting the significant growth in economic relations between the two nations.

Throughout his journey, Modi expressed his intention to interact with Indian communities in both countries, recognising their contributions and maintaining connections with the diaspora.